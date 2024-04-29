McAdam LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.33. 143,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,319. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $374.85 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.99. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

