McAdam LLC Acquires 22,856 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,061. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

