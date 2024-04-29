McAdam LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 1.36% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 295.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $26.69. 3,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.