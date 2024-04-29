McAdam LLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 81,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,685 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,686. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.