SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 460,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

