Roth Mkm Cuts Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $5.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.77 million, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 0.98. Altus Power has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 196.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

