Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

ALPN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 0.0 %

ALPN stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 65.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.