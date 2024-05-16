Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $319.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.36.

NYSE CMI opened at $291.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.83 and its 200 day moving average is $256.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,169 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,095 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after acquiring an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $71,268,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

