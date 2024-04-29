Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $732.79. 613,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $761.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $392.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $696.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

