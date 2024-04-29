Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $75,766,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.8% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,700,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $261,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,935 shares of company stock worth $1,670,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

