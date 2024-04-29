McAdam LLC Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 342,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 94,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,254. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

