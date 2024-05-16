Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,048 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 172.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,532,000 after buying an additional 115,167 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $85.20. 1,409,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,828. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

