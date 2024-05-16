Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $72.03. 2,581,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

