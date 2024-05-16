The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,127.26

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,127.26 ($26.72) and last traded at GBX 2,122 ($26.65), with a volume of 192218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,110 ($26.50).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.06) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,188.75 ($27.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,386.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,015.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,895.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

Insider Transactions at The Weir Group

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.57), for a total transaction of £38,052.84 ($47,793.07). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

