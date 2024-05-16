Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 9.6% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.03 and last traded at C$14.75. 1,718,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,895,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.

WEED has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

