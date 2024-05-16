SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.98

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 5637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $743.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 27,500,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,863,000 after buying an additional 894,411 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

