LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVNGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LFVN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 31,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.80.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 135.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

