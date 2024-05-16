Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,892 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $249.18. 200,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,547. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

