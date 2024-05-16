Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.21

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 43350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.