Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.21

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 43350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
