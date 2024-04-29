McAdam LLC Sells 8,413 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,054,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 83,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 232,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 571,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 745,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.