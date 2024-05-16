Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 16th (AEZS, AIRG, AWX, BCLI, BDL, BLPH, CALA, CAMP, CANF, CBFV)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 16th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

