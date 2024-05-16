Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,663 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 69,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.4% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 216,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $39.36. 7,551,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,801,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.