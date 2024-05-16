Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 185.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.87. 799,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,335. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.70.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.