Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Up 30%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 113,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 91,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.75.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

