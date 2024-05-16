Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 73,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 404,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

BAC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,718,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567,273. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

