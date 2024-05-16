Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.69. The stock had a trading volume of 902,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

