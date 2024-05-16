Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 149,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 82,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$135.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 57.23%. Research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0698644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

