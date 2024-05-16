Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,695. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

