Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $537.44. 220,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,916. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $388.49 and a one year high of $538.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

