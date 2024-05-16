Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.43

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 684467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 236.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after buying an additional 517,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.