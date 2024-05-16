iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.22

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 368512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.