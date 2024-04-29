McAdam LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 271,658 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 102,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 171,363 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

