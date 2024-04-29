Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.35 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 891,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average of $113.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $320.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

