Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
VHIBF stock traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.59. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.48.
Vitalhub Company Profile
