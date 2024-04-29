Mather Group LLC. Sells 7,997 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,066 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 108,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

