Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROBT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,607,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 148,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 112,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 144,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,149. The stock has a market cap of $528.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.43. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

