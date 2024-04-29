Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $418,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

PAVE opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

