Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $196.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,061,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

