Wolfspeed (WOLF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2024 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Wolfspeed was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/2/2024 – Wolfspeed was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

5/2/2024 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Wolfspeed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Wolfspeed had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Wolfspeed had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Wolfspeed is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Wolfspeed had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. 218,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.64. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

