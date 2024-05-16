Scotiabank Cuts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $65.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $60.11. 79,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,428. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

