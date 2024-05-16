Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 146,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,013,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after buying an additional 819,078 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 909,933 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 429,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 114,238 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

