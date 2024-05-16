Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,163 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.14. 201,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,670. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $120.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.