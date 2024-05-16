Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Acquires $14,000.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) CEO Larry C. Heaton II purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zomedica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,114. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $175.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

Zomedica Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 41.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

