Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Acquires $14,000.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) CEO Larry C. Heaton II purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Zomedica Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,114. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $175.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
Zomedica Company Profile
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.
