Scotiabank Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $59.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRNO. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

TRNO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.17. 128,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after buying an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after purchasing an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,322,000 after buying an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

