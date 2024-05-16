Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,039 shares of company stock valued at $371,611.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

