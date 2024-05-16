Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Belite Bio
Belite Bio Stock Performance
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Belite Bio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.