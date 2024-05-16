Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLTE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,477. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of -1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.