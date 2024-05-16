Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Scotiabank

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

NYSE O traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 652,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

