Todd A. Valli Sells 1,527 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CAO Todd A. Valli sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $11,696.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,384. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $624.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth about $136,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

