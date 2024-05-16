Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):

5/15/2024 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2024 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2024 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

4/26/2024 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

4/26/2024 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,316. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,566,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at $71,566,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,618 shares of company stock valued at $29,564,319 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

