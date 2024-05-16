European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.01. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. European Wax Center shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 120,962 shares trading hands.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $163,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $654.49 million, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

